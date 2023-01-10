Headlines

Ronaldo’s Saudi All-Star XI vs Messi’s Paris Saint Germain: Date, venue, live streaming in India, full squads

The Ronaldo-Messi clash will be an exhibition game as part of Paris Saint Germain’s winter tour in the Middle East.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 03:45 PM IST

In a great news for billions of football fans across the globe, the superstars of the game Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are scheduled to lock horns in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo and Messi have not played against each other since the 2020-21 season when Juventus clashed with Barcelona at Camp Nou in the Champions League. But after Ronaldo decided to join Saudi Arabian club side Al-Nassr, football fans will be able to see the clash between the two titans.

The Ronaldo-Messi clash will be an exhibition game as part of Paris Saint Germain’s winter tour in the Middle East. PSG, which also boast of big names like Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, are scheduled to eleven of top Saudi clubs, including  Al-Hilal and Al Nassr. Al-Nassr coach Rudi Garcia has confirmed that the match against PSG will be Ronaldo’s debut game in Saudi Arabia.

Things to know about the exhibition game between Saudi All-Star XI and PSG 

When and where will the exhibition game between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint Germain take place?

The exhibition game will take place at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh on January 19 2023 at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live stream of match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in India?

The live stream of the exhibition game between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint Germain will be available on PSG TV and PSG social media.

Squads for the exhibition game between Saudi All-Star XI and PSG

Neither PSG nor the Saudi Pro League have announced the name of players who will participate in this exhibition game.

