Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, Summerslam 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch online in India?

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will headline the main event of Summerslam 2022, and there will be plenty of action to look forward to WWE fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, Summerslam 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch online in India?
Summerslam 2022: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar

The biggest party of the summer, Summerslam 2022 will see Roman Reigns take on Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Championship. Reigns had defeated Lesnar back in Wrestlemania 38 to become the first undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Since then, the Head of the Table successfully defended his titles against Riddle, but Lesnar 'The beast incarnate' as he is called, will be looking to break the losing streak, having gone down twice to Reigns. 

Moreover, with Theory having the Money in the Bank contract, fans could see plenty more drama after the mouth-watering Reigns vs Lesnar matchup.

READ| WWE supremo Vince McMahon retires amid sexual misconduct allegations, see how wrestlers reacted

When and where to watch Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar - Summerslam 2022

Where and when will the Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, Summerslam 2022 match take place?

The Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, Summerslam 2022 match will be played on July 31, 2022, at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

 

What time does the Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, Summerslam 2022 match begin?

Summerslam 2022 will begin at 4.30 AM IST and the main show will start at 5.30 AM IST. 

 

Where to watch Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, Summerslam 2022 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, Summerslam 2022 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

READ| Roman Reigns to retire from WWE amid rumours of Hollywood crossover? Here's what we know

How and where to watch online Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, Summerslam 2022 match live streaming?

The Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, Summerslam 2022 match live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app or website. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Weightlifter Gururaja Poojary clinches bronze to secure India's 2nd medal at Commonwealth Games 2022
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.