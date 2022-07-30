Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, Summerslam 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch online in India?

Summerslam 2022: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar

The biggest party of the summer, Summerslam 2022 will see Roman Reigns take on Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Universal Championship. Reigns had defeated Lesnar back in Wrestlemania 38 to become the first undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Since then, the Head of the Table successfully defended his titles against Riddle, but Lesnar 'The beast incarnate' as he is called, will be looking to break the losing streak, having gone down twice to Reigns.

Moreover, with Theory having the Money in the Bank contract, fans could see plenty more drama after the mouth-watering Reigns vs Lesnar matchup.

When and where to watch Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar - Summerslam 2022

Where and when will the Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, Summerslam 2022 match take place?

The Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, Summerslam 2022 match will be played on July 31, 2022, at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

What time does the Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, Summerslam 2022 match begin?

Summerslam 2022 will begin at 4.30 AM IST and the main show will start at 5.30 AM IST.

Where to watch Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, Summerslam 2022 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, Summerslam 2022 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How and where to watch online Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, Summerslam 2022 match live streaming?

The Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar, Summerslam 2022 match live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app or website.