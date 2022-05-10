Roman Reigns to retire from WWE amid rumours of Hollywood crossover? Here's what we know

There has been a lot of speculation regarding Roman Reigns' future of late

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the future of WWE superstar Roman Reigns. The 'Big Dog' as he is called fondly by his fans, Roman recently teased a possible retirement from professional wrestling, which appears to have shocked his fans to the core.

Roman Reigns appeared to be hinting towards leaving WWE, and many fans speculated that he could follow in the footsteps of his brother Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who after starting his career with WWE, is now among the highest-paid actors in Hollywood.

Indeed Reigns appeared to be thanking his fans during a recent live event after he stated he's starting a 'new phase' in his career, which seemed like a goodbye of sorts.

"I've been here a couple of times in the past 10 years. I'm starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don’t know if I’ll be back here again. If that's the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support," he stated.

Is Roman Reigns actually quitting WWE?

As per reports, the 36-year-old isn't going to leave WWE, but instead, he has signed a new deal with the company, which will allow him to compete in fewer matches, thus having a lighter schedule.

In recent years, Reigns has become the face of the WWE brand, he recently defeated Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania, to become the undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Moreover, WWE president Nick Khan in a recent interview with The Town podcast hinted towards grooming Roman Reigns for a bigger role.

"We think he is certainly up there. We have big plans to help him cross over, which we think will be great for him and certainly great to do with him," stated Khan, seemingly hinting towards Reigns' possible Hollywood crossover.