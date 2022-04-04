WWE WrestleMania 38: Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar, became undisputed WWE Universal Champion

After the exhilarating high of Night 1 of WrestleMania which saw the in-ring return of Stone Cold Steve Austin and the homecoming of Cody Rhodes, all eyes were on Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania with the Headline match being the match between Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar in the main event with their ‘Winner Takes All’ match

Reigns vs. Lesnar is always a big deal, but there was added intrigue entering Crown Jewel because of the status of Paul Heyman, who had taken the role of Reigns' special counsel after previously being Lesnar's advocate.

READ: IPL 2022: Which new skipper is not feeling 'pressure' despite winless IPL run? - Know here!

Sunday marked the third time Reigns and Lesnar headlined WrestleMania against each other, and the former came out on the losing end each of the previous two times.

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in a tense battle and went in to become WWE Undisputed Champion whereas Edge and Bobby Lashly also registered the win against their respective opponents.

This year, Reigns conquered those demons by beating Lesnar for the WWE Championship and extended his record reign of nearly 600 days as universal champion. Lesnar appeared to be struggling with a rib injury for much of the contest following a Spear by Reigns, but The Tribal Chief also seemed to have suffered a shoulder problem after a hold by his opponent. Reigns is now WWE's undisputed champion, and it is possible his win over Lesnar signaled the official ending of the brand split.

WWE Wrestlemania 2022 Day 2 Results

- Pat McAfee defeated Austin Theory

- Mr. McMahon defeated Pat McAfee

- Sheamus and Ridge Holland defeated The New Day

- Edge defeated AJ Styles

- Bobby Lashley defeated Omos