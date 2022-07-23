Search icon
WWE supremo Vince McMahon retires amid sexual misconduct allegations, see how wrestlers reacted

WWE chief Vince McMahon announced his shocking retirement on Friday, amid the ongoing investigation of his sexual misconduct allegations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 10:44 PM IST

Vince McMahon shocked wrestling stars and fans alike by announcing his retirement from the role of Chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Friday. Following his announcement, many WWE superstars from past and present took to social media to express their feelings of gratitude to McMahon.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair aka 'The Nature Boy', who had multiple stints with WWE, said in a tweet, "@VinceMcMahon, You've Made My Life Better Every Day Since I've Been In The Wrestling Business. You're The Only Promoter In My Career That Treated Me Like A Man, Respected Who I Was, And Made Me A Better Person. God Bless You For All You've Done. FYI- No One Can Follow Your Act."

"After winning a gold medal in 1996, I found my 2nd calling because of @VinceMcMahon ... thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. I Love you Vince. P.S. I'm still Vince's favourite @steveaustinBSR," tweeted former WWE Hall of Famer and multi-time world champion Kurt Angle.

Former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield, aka JBL, also extended his thanks to his former boss. "You changed the entire entertainment world and how we view that entertainment. From Iraq, to Afghanistan, to the first group to visit the Twin Towers and all the charity work you have funded/supported-you also changed the world for the better. Thank you for everything! #legend twitter.com/vincemcmahon/s...," tweeted JBL.

Mick Foley, known as 'The Hardcore Legend' among fans and one of the company's biggest stars during the 1990s and early 2000s also thanked Vince for the opportunities given to him as a performer. "Thank you for everything, Vince. You changed my life," he tweeted. 

Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the roles of Chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on Friday after leading the top global professional wrestling promotion for decades. His daughter Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan will take over the roles of co-CEOs of the company.

"As I approach 77 years old, I feel it is time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Throughout the years, it has been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand," said McMahon in a statement as per official WWE Corporate website. 

With agency inputs

