When Donald Trump shaved off WWE superstar Vince McMahon's hair at WrestleMania

US President Donald Trump has always lived by the motto of creating headlines, no matter where he goes.

And he did create quite a few big ones over the past decades with his actions. Trump, who the 45th president of the United States, also enjoyed his merry times with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

Believe it or not, Donald was one of the big showstoppers for WWE and quickly became someone to watch out for due to his characteristics.

Never back down from a challenge, the current US President also threw a fair bit of hands in the ring too and one of the most iconic encounters was when he rocked up against the mighty Vince McMahon and managed to shave his at WrestleMania 23 back in 2007.

However, the feud between Trump and McMahon stated earlier that in January during a blockbuster episode of the Monday night RAW where the now 74-year-old threw thousands of dollars in real cash down on the crowd.

The pair carried their bitter relationship up till WrestleMania where both of them picked one wrestler each for the 'Battle of the Billionaires' clash.

The match, however, came with a hefty forfeit where the loser has to shave his head and go bald.

While Trump named Bobby Lashley to represent him, McMahon picked Umaga from his side.

HERE IS THE FIGHT:

The great clash ended in tears for McMahon who obviously lost the match and Trump took absolute pleasure to shave off all his hair with a trimmer.

Donald also used his match as a booster to the WWE Hall of Fame too.