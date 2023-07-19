Rohit Sharma most tested Indian cricketer by NADA for doping; this star batter not tested in last two years

Headlines

Delhi: Woman pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help, video surfaces

Jemimah Rodrigues’ superb all-round show steer India to series-levelling victory over Bangladesh

Karnataka Assembly: 10 BJP MLAs, including 4 ex-ministers, suspended for 'indecent, disrespectful' behaviour

Zeenat Aman shares heartwarming throwback with ‘friend’ Rekha: ‘Years will go by without us exchanging a word…’

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

Delhi: Woman pilot, husband beaten up by mob for thrashing minor domestic help, video surfaces

Jemimah Rodrigues’ superb all-round show steer India to series-levelling victory over Bangladesh

10 Most powerful queens of Mughal Empire

8 must-watch Hindi devotional films

10 superfoods for weight gain

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Vivek Agnihotri announces 'The Kashmir Files Unreported', Bawaal Screening, Ve Kamleya & More | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 19

"An Old Lady Came Up In Tears": Nathan Lyon Reveals His Side Of Lord's Long Room Incident

India now home to world's largest office, overtakes Pentagon; know all about Surat's grand building

Ranbir Kapoor reveals why he will never play football with Alia Bhatt: ' I am s*****d both ways'

Jacqueliene Fernandez sets internet on fire, drops sexy photos in black crop top and low-waist jeans

Kajol reveals how daughter Nysa Devgan reacted when she told her 'I hope and pray you have a daughter like yourself'

HomeSports

Sports

Rohit Sharma most tested Indian cricketer by NADA for doping; this star batter not tested in last two years

The report highlights an interesting finding regarding the frequency of drug testing among Indian cricketers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 05:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Recent data reveals that there has been a significant lack of doping tests conducted on Indian athletes in the past two years, specifically in 2021 and 2022. While cricket, a prominent sport in the country, finally fell under the jurisdiction of the government-run National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) in 2019, with cricketers now being subjected to NADA's testing protocols, the numbers are far from satisfactory. In fact, only 114 tests were carried out on cricketers during this period.

This concerning information has been brought to light through a report published by the Indian Express, which obtained the data under the Right to Information (RTI) Act of 2005. According to the provided data, a total of 5,961 tests were conducted in the aforementioned years, but a mere 1.91 percent of these tests were performed on cricketers. Surprisingly, athletics emerged as the sport with the highest number of tests, with a staggering 1,717 tests conducted across the country.

The report highlights an interesting finding regarding the frequency of drug testing among Indian cricketers. According to the data, Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, has undergone the most tests, with officials visiting him on six occasions. On the other hand, seven players, including Cheteshwar Pujara and Suryakumar Yadav, were tested only once, while Virat Kohli, one of the prominent figures in Indian cricket, was not tested at all in the past two years.

It is worth noting that Kohli is not the sole contracted male cricketer who has not been subjected to testing. Out of the 25 male cricketers who have received central contracts from the Indian cricket board, 12 of them have not undergone any testing during this period. The list includes notable names such as Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Arshdeep Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Srikar Bharat, and Washington Sundar.

In contrast, all contracted women cricketers have been tested, with Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana being the most frequently tested female players, each undergoing three tests. It is important to emphasize that this data does not imply any misconduct by Indian cricketers. However, it does lend support to the claims made by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that India needs to enhance its efforts in catching those who engage in doping.

READ| 'Birthday gift tu hum logo ko de...': Rohit Sharma's hilarious response on the team's gift for Ishan Kishan

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Proud Moment For Farhan Akhtar As Daughter Shakya Graduates With Family By Her Side

Kajol's kissing scene from The Trial goes viral, netizens say 'bhai ye sab kya dekhna padh rha hai'

Ticket prices for Lionel Messi's Inter Miami debut soar upto Rs 90 lakh; check details

Meet CEO who earns Rs 5 lakh per day, leads Rs 1,45,000 crore company, not from IIT; Tata's main man for...

This star Indian actress has worked in a big-budget Pakistani film, her name will leave you in shock

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Diana Penty dazzles in glittery nude dress at Cannes 2023, fans say ‘best look so far’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE