'Birthday gift tu hum logo ko de...': Rohit Sharma's hilarious response on the team's gift for Ishan Kishan

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has bestowed upon us numerous unforgettable moments, both on and off the field. His sharp intellect and witty comebacks to questions have consistently captivated the attention of the media. Once again, just before the 2nd Test against West Indies in Trinidad, the Indian captain delivered yet another one of those remarkable instances.

Recently, Ishan Kishan celebrated his birthday, and when asked about his plans for gifting his fellow teammate from the Indian and Mumbai Indians squads, Rohit Sharma surprised everyone with a hilarious and unexpected request. His response left the young wicketkeeper-batsman, Ishan Kishan, in fits of uncontrollable laughter.

“Kya birthday gift chahiye bhai tereko? Sub toh hai bhai. Team ko puchna padega. (What do you want brother? You have everything. Will have to ask the team. We should ask the team about this. It should be the team’s contribution.

“Birthday gift tu hum logo ko dey bhai 100 run karke (You should give us a birthday gift by scoring 100 runs)," Rohit added.

Ishan Kishan was pleasantly surprised to receive an early birthday gift from Rohit Sharma - a Test debut during the series opener in Dominica. Although his time at the crease was limited due to the Indian innings being declared soon after he arrived, Ishan made a significant impact as a wicketkeeper.

Operating on a turning pitch against formidable bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan showcased an impressive performance behind the stumps. His exceptional skills and composed demeanor while keeping were truly noteworthy, as he confidently handled the challenging conditions. Despite not having the opportunity to contribute with the bat, Ishan maximized his chance and left a positive impression on both the team and fans alike.

“Ishan is a very talented guy. He has scored double-century in limited-overs cricket. We have to give him more chances to showcase his talent. He likes to bat aggressively. I have had a clear discussion with him and given him full freedom and he needs that," Rohit said.

