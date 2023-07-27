This cricketer is set to surpass Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Saurav Ganguly in this elite list

The Hitman would move up to second place on the list of fastest run-getters to the number if he manages to reach the milestone in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

Rohit Sharma, the Indian team's captain, continues to be one of the game's most feared batsmen. He has won numerous games for India on the way to some significant milestones after emerging as a true match-winner since being promoted from the opener.

Sharma will have his sights set on a significant milestone that will see him eclipse all-time cricket greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Ricky Ponting as the Indian squad prepares for the West Indies ODI assignment.

With 9825 runs already under his belt for India in the 50-over format, Rohit is just 175 runs away from reaching 10,000 runs in ODI cricket.

The Hitman would move up to second place on the list of fastest run-getters to the number if he manages to reach the milestone in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

Virat Kohli, who has reached 10,000 runs in ODI cricket in just 205 innings, is at the top of the list.

Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Rohit Ponting are among the top 4 who scored the quickest 10,000 runs in ODI cricket.

As of now, Rohit has played 236 ODI innings and has 9825 runs.

Here’s a list of the quickest to 10,000 runs in ODI cricket: