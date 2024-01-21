REVEALED: Real reason behind Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce

Headlines

DNA Explainer: Sania Mirza took 'khula' from Shoaib Malik; know what it means, how it is different from 'talaq'

Ayodhya Ram Temple: All you need to know about Pran Pratishtha, significance, budget and more

Viral video: Nagpur physics teacher with students dance to ‘Ram aayenge’, internet loves it

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta pens emotional tribute, Rhea Chakraborty remembers him on his birth anniversary

Ayodhya's Ram Mandir built without iron and steel, know why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Explainer: Sania Mirza took 'khula' from Shoaib Malik; know what it means, how it is different from 'talaq'

Sania Mirza finally breaks silence on shock divorce after Shoaib Malik gets married for third time

Shoaib Malik achieves this massive T20 feat hours after marriage announcement

Batters who scored century for Mumbai Indians in IPL history

Indian legends who never played for India U19

Diabetes diet: 9 low GI foods that control blood sugar spike

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta pens emotional tribute, Rhea Chakraborty remembers him on his birth anniversary

Reddit thinks Shahid Kapoor is insecure about Kirti Sanon’s height; here’s why

'If your image is used or morphed...': Rashmika Mandanna reacts to arrest of main accused in her deepfake video

HomeSports

Sports

REVEALED: Real reason behind Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce

In his third marriage, none of Shoaib Malik's family members were reportedly present, and his sisters were said to be upset with him for marrying for the third time.

article-main

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 11:55 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik took social media by storm by sharing his wedding pictures with Pakistani actress Sana Javed amid speculations on divorce rumours with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. According to a report by a Pakistani media outlet, it was Shoaib Malik's alleged extra-marital affairs that led to the end of his marriage with Sania.

In his third marriage, none of Shoaib Malik's family members were reportedly present, and his sisters were said to be upset with him for marrying for the third time. The Pakistan Daily reported, "None of Shoaib Malik's family members attended his third wedding with divorced actress Sana Javed. Malik's sisters have expressed serious concerns over his divorce with Tennis star Sania Mirza. It is claimed that Sania was tired of Malik's extramarital affairs."

While neither Sania nor Shoaib has publicly addressed their relationship, rumours had been circulating for a while. Sania's social media activity also hinted at unrest within the relationship. She shared cryptic posts on Instagram, suggesting inner turmoil.

Sania wrote earlier this month, "When something disturbs the peace of your heart, let it go."

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely (sic),” she had shared on her Instagram stories recently.

Shoaib and Sania have a son named Izhaan, who celebrated his fifth birthday in October last year. Sania's father confirmed on Saturday that his daughter had opted for a 'khula' from the cricketer. "It was a ‘khula'. I do not wish to comment beyond this," said Sania's father Imran Mirza on the matter.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Manipur woman who fought drug abuse in her family, now runs successful food business

'He's got a big ego': England star pacer on battle with Virat Kohli ahead of Test series vs India

Meet Rekha’s sister Radha, once top model, one mistake ruined her career, made Dimple Kapadia superstar

US-based Indian CEO dies in stage mishap at company event in Hyderabad

Meet India's highest-paid actress, returned Miss India crown, rejected many big films, now earns Rs 1 crore per minute

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE