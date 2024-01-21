REVEALED: Real reason behind Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's divorce

In his third marriage, none of Shoaib Malik's family members were reportedly present, and his sisters were said to be upset with him for marrying for the third time.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik took social media by storm by sharing his wedding pictures with Pakistani actress Sana Javed amid speculations on divorce rumours with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. According to a report by a Pakistani media outlet, it was Shoaib Malik's alleged extra-marital affairs that led to the end of his marriage with Sania.

In his third marriage, none of Shoaib Malik's family members were reportedly present, and his sisters were said to be upset with him for marrying for the third time. The Pakistan Daily reported, "None of Shoaib Malik's family members attended his third wedding with divorced actress Sana Javed. Malik's sisters have expressed serious concerns over his divorce with Tennis star Sania Mirza. It is claimed that Sania was tired of Malik's extramarital affairs."

While neither Sania nor Shoaib has publicly addressed their relationship, rumours had been circulating for a while. Sania's social media activity also hinted at unrest within the relationship. She shared cryptic posts on Instagram, suggesting inner turmoil.

Sania wrote earlier this month, "When something disturbs the peace of your heart, let it go."

“Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely (sic),” she had shared on her Instagram stories recently.

Shoaib and Sania have a son named Izhaan, who celebrated his fifth birthday in October last year. Sania's father confirmed on Saturday that his daughter had opted for a 'khula' from the cricketer. "It was a ‘khula'. I do not wish to comment beyond this," said Sania's father Imran Mirza on the matter.