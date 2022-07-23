Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico 2022: Live streaming, RMA vs BAR dream11, where to watch

Headlines

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

India, China agree to resolve remaining issues along LAC in expeditious manner

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked for insulting tricolour at Pune event; video surfaces

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MS Dhoni's patriotic tribute on India's 77th Independence Day at his Ranchi farmhouse, watch video

DNA TV Show: PM Modi targets three evils in his Independence Day speech

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

10 health benefits of jeera water

Diabetes: 5 'besan' snacks with low glycemic index

12 Bollywood actors who aced the role of Army officers on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Pooja Bhatt Explains Why Abhishek Lost, Reacts To Mahesh Bhatt Getting Trolled

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Manisha Rani Explains Why She Flirted With Elvish; Reacts To Bebika's Allegations

Bigg Boss OTT 2 | Bebika Dhurve Says Abhishek Was 'Arrogant', Reveals She Apologized To Salman

Gadar 2, Pathaan actor Manish Wadhwa calls Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan similar in this one aspect

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 plot similar to Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2? Here’s what we know

HomeSports

Sports

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico 2022: Live streaming, RMA vs BAR dream11, where to watch

RMA vs BAR Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, Dream11 Team Player List

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 11:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Two of the biggest clubs in world football come face to face on Sunday as Real Madrid gear up to take on their eternal rivals FC Barcelona in a pre-season friendly in Las Vegas. The last time Madrid and Barca faced off in the El Clasico, the Blaugrana won 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu. 

Los Blancos will be hoping to avenge that loss in what will be their first pre-season fixture, while Barca have already played two friendlies and come into the El Clasico after dismantling David Beckham-owned Inter Miami 6-0. 

Karim Benzema will be unavailable but there's going to be a lot of buzz for his opposite number as Barca fans could finally see Robert Lewandowski making his debut.

READ| Inter Miami vs Barcelona highlights: Raphinha scores on his debut as Barca win 6-0

When and where to watch Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona - Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2022 match being played?

The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico will be played on July 24, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. 

 

What time does the Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2022 match begin?

The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2022 match will begin at 08:30 AM IST on Sunday in India. 

 

Where to watch Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2022 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2022 match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD in India.

READ| IND vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs West Indies in Trinidad

How and where to watch Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2022 match live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2022 match live streaming will be available online on SonyLIV and Jio TV. 

 

Real Madrid vs Barcelona probable playing XI:

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Alvaro Odriozola, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Aurelien Tchouameni, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Rodrygo, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr.

Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba; Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres

 

RMA vs BAR dream11 Team

Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Jordi Alba, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, Toni Kroos, Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sunny Deol slammed for 'showing attitude' as he shushes selfie-seeking fans after Gadar 2 success: 'Itna ghamand...'

Here's what to do with the Indian National flag after Independence Day

Meet IAS Armstrong Pame from Manipur who cracked UPSC in first attempt, know why he is called 'miracle man'

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket registration begins; details inside

Nuh: Mobile internet services restored, security stepped up ahead of Independence Day 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE