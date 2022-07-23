Real Madrid vs Barcelona, El Clasico 2022: Live streaming, RMA vs BAR dream11, where to watch

RMA vs BAR Dream11 Team - Check Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, Dream11 Team Player List

Two of the biggest clubs in world football come face to face on Sunday as Real Madrid gear up to take on their eternal rivals FC Barcelona in a pre-season friendly in Las Vegas. The last time Madrid and Barca faced off in the El Clasico, the Blaugrana won 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos will be hoping to avenge that loss in what will be their first pre-season fixture, while Barca have already played two friendlies and come into the El Clasico after dismantling David Beckham-owned Inter Miami 6-0.

Karim Benzema will be unavailable but there's going to be a lot of buzz for his opposite number as Barca fans could finally see Robert Lewandowski making his debut.

READ| Inter Miami vs Barcelona highlights: Raphinha scores on his debut as Barca win 6-0

When and where to watch Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona - Pre-Season Friendlies 2022 match

Where and when is the Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2022 match being played?

The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico will be played on July 24, 2022, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

What time does the Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2022 match begin?

The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2022 match will begin at 08:30 AM IST on Sunday in India.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2022 match live in India (TV channels)?

The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2022 match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1 SD and HD in India.

READ| IND vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs West Indies in Trinidad

How and where to watch Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2022 match live streaming?

The Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, El Clasico 2022 match live streaming will be available online on SonyLIV and Jio TV.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona probable playing XI:

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Alvaro Odriozola, Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba; Aurelien Tchouameni, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Rodrygo, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr.

Barcelona: Marc-André ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Jordi Alba; Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Raphinha, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres

RMA vs BAR dream11 Team

Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Jordi Alba, Andreas Christensen, Ronald Araujo, Toni Kroos, Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr