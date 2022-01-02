Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for PUN vs BEN in PKL 2021-22

Headlines

Rahul Gandhi to speak on no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha tomorrow

Sunrisers Hyderabad appoints ex-New Zealand all-rounder as head coach

Lok Sabha clears Digital Personal Data Protection Bill by voice vote amid Opposition protest over Manipur issue

From Jay Chaudhary to Sundar Pichai: Check list of 7 richest billionaires from IITs

Shah Rukh Khan uses over Rs 35,000 mug for coffee; know its features, where to buy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From Jay Chaudhary to Sundar Pichai: Check list of 7 richest billionaires from IITs

Shah Rukh Khan uses over Rs 35,000 mug for coffee; know its features, where to buy

Meet IITian who left Rs 1.3 crore job to start India's first tech-enabled coffee business

Benefits of momos

Diabetes diet: 8 worst foods for diabetics 

Health benefits of eating dark chocolate

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Shah Rukh Khan's new bald look poster from Jawan goes viral, fans say 'theatre mein to aag lagne wali hai boss'

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

Taali trailer: Sushmita Sen's web series showcases struggles of Gauri Sawant's life, fights for transgender rights

HomeSports

Sports

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for PUN vs BEN in PKL 2021-22

PUN vs BEN Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 02, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Match number 29 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 season will put Puneri Paltan one on one against Bengaluru Bulls. 

It has been a contrasting campaign for both these teams, as Puneri Paltan have won just one of their four matches, and are languishing at the foot of the table. On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls have won three of their five matches, and they're in second place in the league standings. 

Understandably, the Bulls will hope to win today and go top of the table, while Puneri Paltan will hope for better outcomes than their previous matches. 

Dream11 Prediction - Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

PUN vs BEN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls match today.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Puneri Paltan: Rahul Chaudhary, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Sombir, Vishal Bhardwaj

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Chandran Ranjith, Saurabh Mandal, Aman

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: My Dream11 Team 

Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjith, Vishal Bhardwaj, Aslam Inamdar, Bharat, Sombir, Mahender Singh

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: Match details

The match will be played on January 2, 2021, Sunday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video shows SpiceJet air hostess welcoming her parents onboard with love, internet is impressed

Cast of Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire barred from interviews ahead of trailer launch, know why

IRCTC's Shimla Manali package under Rs 25,000 for 7 nights and 8 days; details inside

BTS' Jungkook sings Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Indian fans say 'that's my desi boy'

DNA Ed-Master: Why an Entrepreneurial Mindset is important for students

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE