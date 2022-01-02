Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for PUN vs BEN in PKL 2021-22

PUN vs BEN Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

Match number 29 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 season will put Puneri Paltan one on one against Bengaluru Bulls.

It has been a contrasting campaign for both these teams, as Puneri Paltan have won just one of their four matches, and are languishing at the foot of the table. On the other hand, Bengaluru Bulls have won three of their five matches, and they're in second place in the league standings.

Understandably, the Bulls will hope to win today and go top of the table, while Puneri Paltan will hope for better outcomes than their previous matches.

Dream11 Prediction - Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

PUN vs BEN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls match today.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: Predicted Lineups

Puneri Paltan: Rahul Chaudhary, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Sombir, Vishal Bhardwaj

Bengaluru Bulls: Pawan Sehrawat, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Chandran Ranjith, Saurabh Mandal, Aman

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: My Dream11 Team

Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjith, Vishal Bhardwaj, Aslam Inamdar, Bharat, Sombir, Mahender Singh

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls: Match details

The match will be played on January 2, 2021, Sunday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.