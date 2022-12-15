PUN vs TAM Dream11 Prediction in PKL 2022 semifinal 2: Best picks for Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas match

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas 2nd semifinal of PKL 2022

The league stage of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 finished with Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan qualifying directly for the semifinals and in the two Eliminators, Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas prevailed in their respective matches.

Fazel Atrachali's Paltan will lock horns with Ajinkya Pawas's Thalaivas in the second semifinal on Thursday, December 15, at the ‘Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

The Thalaivas come into this fixture on the back of a thrilling win over UP Yoddhas. Even though they were missing star raider Pawan Sehrawat and Sagar Rathee, skipper Ajinkya and Narender chipped in with crucial points and the Thalaivas put in a team performance.

On the other hand, the Puneri Paltan have had proper rest, and under the leadership of Fazel, they will be looking to reach their first-ever final.

PUN vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas semifinal 2

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas: Predicted Lineups

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohammad Nabibakhsh/ Akash Shinde, Mohit Goyat, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, Fazel Atrachali, and Abinesh Nadarajan

Tamil Thalaivas: Narender, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Arpit Saroha, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, and M Abhishek

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas: My Dream11 Team

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali (vc), Sahil Gulia, Arpit Saroha

All-Rounders: Himanshu

Raiders: Narender (c), Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas: Match details

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas semifinal 2 in Pro Kabaddi League 2022 will be played on December 15, 2022, Thursday. It will start at 8:30 PM at NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app and website.