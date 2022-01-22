PSG star Lionel Messi calls former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher a 'donkey' - Here's why

Former Liverpool player turned pundit Jamie Carragher was at the receiving end of Lionel Messi's anger. So what exactly did Carragher do to be called a 'donkey' by Messi himself?

According to Carragher, while on punditry duty for Norwich's crucial 3-0 win over Premier League relegation rivals Watford on Friday night, had revealed that he received an angry private message from Messi on Instagram calling him a 'donkey' last year.

Messi, in the summer transfer window, had left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the football world also saw Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United from Juventus.

At the time when there were a series of discussions happening around the transfers, Carragher said he was not convinced by either signing and had compared Ronaldo's Old Trafford return to Messi's PSG move.

During his Premier League duty - once the game was over - both he and Gary Neville picked their teams of the year. The fact Carragher’s did not include Messi had prompted an amusing confession from the former defender.

Read the exchange played out on Sky Sports between Carragher, Neville and presenter David Jones.

Carragher: "No Messi. We had that debate at the start of the season, Ronaldo or Messi? I was the Messi man. He [Neville] was Ronaldo, but unfortunately, even though he's...

Neville: "He’s not happy with you is he, Messi?"

Carragher: "No, he’s not happy with me at all."

Neville: "Why?"

Carragher: "I had a little pop at Ronaldo early in the season. I didn't think it was a great signing for United. And I said the example of Messi. I didn’t think Messi was a great signing for PSG…"

Jones: "That was on Monday Night Football wasn’t it?"

While it is not known whether Carragher was joking or not, the ex-Reds defender did represent Messi in a debate with Gary Neville earlier this season.