Premier League: West Ham denied equalizer as they lose to Chelsea by 2-1

West Ham vs Chelsea

Substitute Maxwel Cornet stuck a header going past the goalkeeper but the VAR Jarred Gillett advised referee Andy Madley to go and check his monitor to look at Jarrod Bowen`s slight touch on Chelsea goalie Edouard Mendy. Cornet was denied his goal, a decision that the West Ham manager described as "rotten".

The first half was goalless. Neither team could manage a lot of chances for themselves in what was a forgettable first half. Pablo Fornals had managed to hit one attempt at the goal but missed. But the second half saw both teams going really strong and trying to gain an advantage over the other.

Michail Antonio gave West Ham the 1-0 lead in the 62nd minute as Declan Rice made the best of some weak goalkeeping by Chelsea from a corner to set up Antonio, who put the ball inside the net. However, Chelsea was not going down without a fight as Ben Chilwell hit the equalizer.

"The second corner should never have been a corner. When the shot came from Bowen and we had the shot from Edu, it was a clear offside position from Antonio. I do not know how [it can be] you can foul when you are in an offside position against a goalkeeper and get a corner. That was the build-up to the first corner, it was similar to Tottenham but I stop talking," he added.

With this victory, Chelsea is at fifth position in the points table with 10 points, with three wins in six matches. They will take on Fulham on September 10. On the other hand, West Ham stands at 18th position in the table, with four points and only one win in six matches. They will take on Newcastle United on September 11.