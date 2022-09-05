It was only MS Dhoni who called me when stepped down as test skipper: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

It was another edge of a thriller between India-Pakistan as the super 4s stage match between the two arch-rivals went down to the wire and the result was decided with only 1 ball left. Pakistan won the match against India by 5 wickets courtesy of a brilliant match-winning inning by Mohammed Rizwan and a superb smashing knock by Mohammed Nawaz.

READ: 'You guys screwed me', Lewis Hamilton fumes at team radio as he finishes Dutch GP at fourth place

During the post-match press conference, Virat Kohli opened up on his return to the Indian squad after a month-long break. The environment was welcoming when I came back and I am enjoying the way I am batting.

"When I left Test captaincy then one person messaged me was MS Dhoni. No one else even though they have my number. Neither does he wants anything from me and nor do I want anything from him. If there is a genuine connection, it is reflected this way. We were not insecure of each other. People give a lot of suggestions publicly. If I want to say something to someone, I would reach out individually. If one does want me to improve, he can talk to me one on one. But if you want to give me suggestions publicly, I do not hold value to it," he concluded.

Virat has played solid knocks in Asia Cup so far. He has scored 154 runs at an average of 77.00. His best individual score is 60 and he has hit two half-centuries. The star batter agrees that such great matches between India and Pakistan are good for not only the two arch-rivals but also international cricket as a whole.

"Pakistan is a good balanced side. They have a potent bowling attack. When two good balanced team play then there will be exciting matches," he added.

He also lavished praises on all-rounder Hardik Pandya, saying, "Hardik has utilized his potential. He realizes what he can do. Once he gets going he can take the game away."India`s next super four clash is against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

READ: 'Putting our own guys down': Harbhajan Singh shuts down trolls for targeting Arshdeep Singh

Coming to the match, a superb fifty by Mohammed Rizwan and a cameo by Mohammad Nawaz powered Pakistan to a five-wicket win in a last-ball thriller Super Four clash against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. It was an exciting day of cricketing action for the fans as they got their money's worth. Rizwaz's brilliant 71 off 51 balls proved to be the difference between both sides.