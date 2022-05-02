Premier League: Arsenal and Tottenham both win as the battle for the fourth place intensifies

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both posted victories as the race for fourth place in the Premier League intensified on Sunday.

Tottenham returned to form as Son Heung-min scored twice and Harry Kane once in a 3-1 victory over Leicester City that briefly elevated Tottenham into fourth place, above Arsenal who responded impressively to win 2-1 at West Ham United with goals by defenders Rob Holding and Gabriel.

This is Arsenal's third successive league win after three straight defeats moved them to 63 points from 34 games with Tottenham`s first win in three leaving them on 61 from 34.

Third-placed Chelsea are not totally assured of a top-four finish after they lost 1-0 at Everton, a vital result for the hosts in their bid to stave off relegation.

Striker Richarlison sealed victory at a rocking Goodison Park a minute into the second half after Cesar Azpilicueta gave up possession under pressure from the Brazilian forward. Everton remains third from the bottom but are only two points behind 17th-placed Leeds United having played a game less. Chelsea have 66 points from 34 games.

"We got three points in an important moment of the season especially as in the next games we are going to face Liverpool and Arsenal," Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said.

Arsenal are now sensing a first top-four finish since 2015-16 and manager Mikel Arteta praised his side's ability to win ugly after grinding out the points at West Ham

West Ham can no longer finish in the top four but all their focus is now on next week`s Europa League semi-final second leg away to Eintracht Frankfurt, having lost the opener 2-1.