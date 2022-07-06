Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon quarterfinal, will play his 43rd grand slam semi-final

Novak Djokovic

Just when Novak Djokovic's troubling year looked like hitting another low he salvaged his bid for a fourth successive Wimbledon title by coming back from two sets down to beat Italian Jannik Sinner in the last eight on Tuesday.

The Serbian top seed had looked in all kinds of trouble against the inspired 20-year-old after being outplayed for two sets but stormed back to win 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 and set up a clash with Britain's surprise semi-finalist Cameron Norrie.

In the end, there was an air of inevitability about the outcome as the battle-hardened 35-year-old seized control to reach his 43rd Grand Slam semi-final and 11th at Wimbledon. He also extended an unbeaten run at Wimbledon that goes back to 2017 and now stands at 26 matches.

Djokovic has not added to his 20 major titles this year after being deported before the Australian Open following a COVID-19 standoff and then losing to old adversary Rafa Nadal in the quarter-finals of the French Open.

He might even be barred from the U.S. Open over his decision to shun a COVID vaccine but kept alive the prospect of facing Spaniard Nadal in Sunday's Wimbledon final with a seventh career comeback from two sets down. After taking the acclaim of the crowd on Centre Court, Djokovic explained how he had turned it around.

Sinner, the 10th seed, looked primed for the biggest win of his career to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Matteo Berrettini who reached last year's showpiece match. But he wilted under a Djokovic onslaught.

(With inputs from Reuters)