Meet Virat Kohli's tattoo artists Sunny Bhanushali, Devendra Palav: Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan in list of star clients

Virat Kohli's new tattoo by Sunny Bhanushali and Devendra Palav

Former Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli gets a new tattoo engraved on his arm ahead of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL 2023). The exquisite design was developed by award-winning artists Devendra Palav and Sunny Bhanushali, founders of the company Aliens Tattoo.

The affection Virat Kohli has for ink is well known. His fans adore the numerous tattoos he has on his body. So when the artists saw the famous player with a new tattoo, many of them were interested to find out what it meant. His new body art represents a facet of his personality, according to the tattoo artist who did it.

Every Virat Kohli fan is aware of his affection for ink. King Kohli fans adore the numerous tattoos he has on his body. People were very curious when they saw him with a new tattoo and were interested to find out what it meant, and who were the artists behind the wonderful job. Virat was forced to divide the tattooing process into two sessions due to his incredibly busy schedule. Kohli wanted to hide his old tattoo. The new tattoo reflects “his spirituality, something that would represent the interconnectedness of all things and the source of creation itself, something which depicts higher ones and oneness, the structure of life, the source of all,” said Bhanushali, the artist.

What is the story behind Virat Kohli's latest tattoo?



Sunny Bhanushali, who inked Virat Kohli's latest tattoo on his right arm, revealed the story behind the tattoo. He said, "Kohli wanted to cover-up his old tattoo." He added, "The new tattoo reflects his… pic.twitter.com/eTIa6Cni1d — Balanced Report (@reportbalanced) April 2, 2023

About Sunny Bhanushali

Sunny Bhanushali has done a master’s in the art of custom designs. He started Aliens Tattoo in early 2011 with the idea of creating unique realism and portrait tattoos. At national and international tattoo conventions, Bhanushali has won numerous accolades.

Bhanushali came up with the innovative idea of Aliens Tattoo School at the beginning of 2018 which has entirely changed the tattoo industry. This inception has opened the door for several aspiring artists who want to work in the tattoo industry. He has successfully trained more than 550+ artists to date.

(Also Read: Man sprays petrol and sets fire on woman passenger in moving train in Kerala; 3 died, 8 injured)

He was born in Thane, Maharashtra. Due to financial difficulties, Sunny's family was unable to assist him during his college years. Sunny accepted a job as a cleaner at a cyber cafe at a young age since he had to take care of his home. He later worked in a BPO. Sunny and a friend went to a tattoo parlour one fine day to get inked. He then became interested in tattoo creation through the tattooing technique. In 2009, Sunny started working alone as a freelance artist since he was so passionate about it.

Sunny Bhanushali’s clients include Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Roshni Chopra, and Krunal Pandya. He has been featured as “Best Tattoo Artist of the Month” in one of the top tattoo magazines in London, Total Tattoo Magazine.

About Devendra Palav

Digital magician Devendra Palav is a master at creating and illustrating tattoos. His calligraphy and design abilities are quite excellent. He is the best mentor if you want to add some flair to a mental script.