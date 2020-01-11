Manchester United vs Norwich, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Manchester United vs Norwich City

Manchester United welcome struggling Norwich City to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

The Reds Devils will be looking to return to winning as they are without a victory in their last three matches in all competitions. They are however still fifth in the Premier League table.

When and where to watch Manchester United vs Norwich City

Where and when is the Manchester United vs Norwich City Premier League match being played?

The Manchester United vs Norwich City, Premier League match will be played on January 11, 2020, at Old Trafford.

What time does the Manchester United vs Norwich City, Premier League match begin?

The Manchester United vs Norwich City match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch Manchester United vs Norwich City, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Manchester United vs Norwich City live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Manchester United vs Norwich City live streaming?

The Manchester United vs Norwich City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Manchester United vs Norwich City: Predicted Starting XIs

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Jones, Williams; Matic, Fred; James, Pereira, Rashford; Martial

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram; Vrancic, Tettey; Buendia, McLean, Cantwell; Idah.