Lionel Messi will defeat Christiano Ronaldo in this field if...

Lionel Messi is likely to sign a contract worth Rs 3,620 crore with the Saudi Arabia club.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 06:16 PM IST

Lionel Messi will defeat Christiano Ronaldo in this field if...
Lionel Messi likely to sign a contract that is double Christiano Ronaldo's contract | Photo: Reuters

In a turn of events, Lionel Messi is rumoured to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as his contract will not be renewed and join the Saudi Arabian club. PSG reportedly suspended Messi for two weeks because he was absent from Monday's training session without permission over sponsorship obligations in Saudi Arabia. 

Messi will not be allowed to train or play with the first team and he will not even be paid. 

Amid all this, Saudi Arabia club, Al Hilal is in conversation with Messi's team for a yearly contract worth approximately 400 million euros (Rs 3,620 crore), reported The Daily Telegraph. 

Read: IPL 2023: Fans chant 'Kohli Kohli' during LSG vs CSK match; Gautam Gambhir's reaction goes viral - Watch

If Messi signs the contract with Al Hilal, he will become the highest-paid player in the history of the game, a record that was held by Messi's long time rival Christiano Ronaldo (37). Although, neither Al-Hilal nor PSG have confirmed anything in this regard. 

The former Barca star has scored 31 goals in 71 appearances in all competitions for PSG. The 35-year-old has netted 20 goals for PSG in all competitions this season. The Argentina captain is also the leading assist-getter (15) for PSG in Ligue 1.

