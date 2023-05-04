Search icon
IPL 2023: Fans chant 'Kohli Kohli' during LSG vs CSK match; Gautam Gambhir's reaction goes viral - Watch

The fallout from their argument was still evident during Wednesday's match, as a group of fans loudly chanted Virat's name while Gambhir was within earshot.

On Wednesday, May 3, the Lucknow Super Giants faced off against the Chennai Super Kings in Match No. 45 of IPL 2023 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Unfortunately, the game was cut short due to consistent rain, resulting in both teams receiving one point each. 

This match marked LSG's second consecutive game in front of their home fans, with their previous match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday night.

The match between RCB and LSG was a nail-biting, low-scoring affair that saw Bangalore emerge victorious by 18 runs. However, it was the post-match altercation between LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir and RCB star batter Virat Kohli that stole the show. The two Indian cricket legends engaged in a heated verbal exchange, with several pictures and videos of the incident quickly going viral on the internet.

There is a divide among fans regarding who was to blame for the on-field altercation between Virat and Gambhir. Some believe Virat was at fault, while others blame Gambhir. The fallout from their argument was still evident during Wednesday's match, as a group of fans loudly chanted Virat's name while Gambhir was within earshot. 

As Gambhir was ascending a flight of stairs, fans began chanting Kohli's name. The former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper paused briefly, acknowledging the fans before continuing on his way. This video has since gone viral on various social media platforms

WATCH: 

During LSG's IPL 2023 match against RCB, a verbal altercation erupted between Gambhir and Kohli. This was not the first time the two had a heated exchange on the field. In fact, during the IPL 2013 match between KKR and RCB, they engaged in an ugly spat that still circulates on social media platforms through various videos.

