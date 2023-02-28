Search icon
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Know who has more number of FIFA Best Football Awards

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA Best Men’s Player award during the FIFA Awards last night, setting a new record in the football fraternity.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 08:04 AM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (File photo)

Lionel Messi, a legendary football player who led Argentina to victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022, won the 2022 Best FIFA Men’s Player award in the FIFA Awards 2022, which were held last night in Paris.

The FIFA Awards 2022 ceremony was held in Paris on February 27, and had the objective of “crowning the outstanding figures in world football”. This year, the highest honor in the FIFA Awards was given to Lionel Messi as he completed his quest for the World Cup with Argentina’s win.

After winning the 2022 Best FIFA Men’s Player in the award ceremony last night, Lionel Messi has equaled the record of Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo. Both the players, which are considered rivals in the football industry, have had two Best FIFA player awards till now.

Lionel Messi is now tied with Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski as two-time winners. Before this, Messi has only been in the top 3 of the FIFA Best Player award once and was a runner-up to Lewandowski in the FIFA Awards 2021 last year.

Further, Messi surpasses his PSG colleague Kylian Mbappe and Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema to win the 2022 FIFA Best Player award in the FIFA Awards 2023. This means that Messi has now officially won more FIFA awards than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Who has more FIFA Awards, Ronaldo or Messi?

When it comes to the FIFA Best Men’s Player award, it must be noted that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have both won two of the top honors. Further, when it comes to the overall FIFA Awards, Lionel Messi has a total of 17 awards while Ronaldo has 16 awards.

Messi and Ronaldo recently faced each other on the football field when the Portugal legend’s new club Al Nassr faced Messi’s PSG in a friendly all-star match held in the United Arab Emirates. Currently, there are no matches scheduled where the two football legends will face each other.

