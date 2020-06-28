Leicester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup: Live streaming, team, LEI v CHE Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Chelsea travel to Leicester City for their FA Cup quarter-final tie on Sunday.

After 'helping' Liverpool lift the Premier League title, they will hope to book their own destiny in their own hands in the FA Cup.

When and where to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea

Where and when is the Leicester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup match being played?

The Leicester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup match will be played on June 28, 2020, at King Power Stadium.

What time does the Leicester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup match begin?

The Leicester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup match will begin at 08:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Leicester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup live in India (TV channels)?

The Leicester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup live telecast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in India.

How and where to watch online Leicester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup live streaming?

The Leicester City vs Chelsea, FA Cup live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.

Leicester City vs Chelsea: Predicted Starting XIs

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Justin, Evans, Morgan, Fuchs; Perez, Choudhury, Tielemans, Praet, Barnes; Iheanacho.

Chelsea: Caballero; James, Christensen, Zouma, Emerson; Gilmour, Jorginho, Kovacic; Loftus-Cheek, Abraham, Pedro.