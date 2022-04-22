La Liga: Aubameyang scores as FC Barcelona defeats Real Sociedad by 1-0

FC Barcelona players celebrating goal

Barcelona ground out a feisty 1-0 win at Real Sociedad on Thursday to tighten their grip on a top-four finish in LaLiga and put the disappointing home loss to lowly Cadiz behind them. Barca climbed to second in the standings, level on points with third-placed Sevilla and 15 behind leaders Real Madrid.

READ: WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo thanks Liverpool fans for heart-warming gesture after losing newborn son

Barca, who has a game in hand will host Rayo Vallecano on Sunday but Real Madrid needs only four more points from their last five games to secure the title. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored Barcelona's winner on 11 minutes after Ousmane Dembele struck the post and Ferran Torres crossed to the Gabon striker who guided home a gentle header from close range.

It was an intense game at a packed Reale Arena in San Sebastian where the hosts wasted several clear opportunities to score and dominated possession. Barcelona survived the Basque onslaught thanks to incredible misses by Alexander Isak and Alexander Sorloth and to inspired goalkeeping by Marc Andre ter Stegen who made at least three superb saves.

"It is the game that I have suffered the most since I arrived in November," Barca coach Xavi Hernandez told Movistar Plus. "Real Sociedad dominated the game, they are a great team, they put us on the ropes and deserved more, perhaps a draw," he added.

READ: Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton join hands to fund £20m for Chelsea FC's takeover bid: Reports

"That is why it has been a vital win, a precious victory. It was a well-fought and very important result that leaves us in second place, close to our objective of going to the Champions League next season."

(With inputs from Reuters)