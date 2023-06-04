Karim Benzema set to leave Spanish giants Real Madrid after glittering 14-year spell

Karim Benzema

Real Madrid's star striker, Karim Benzema, has reportedly reached an agreement to conclude his illustrious tenure at the club, as confirmed by the Spanish side on Sunday.

The 35-year-old forward has been the subject of intense speculation this week, with rumors swirling about a potentially lucrative transfer to Saudi Arabia.

"Real Madrid and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to put an end to his brilliant and unforgettable era as a player at our club," said Los Blancos in a statement.

"Madrid want to show their gratitude and all their love to someone who is one of our greatest legends."

The recent announcement follows a statement made by Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Saturday, in which he expressed his unwavering confidence in Benzema's future with the team. Ancelotti noted that the talented forward still has one year remaining on his contract, leaving no doubt as to his continued presence on the Madrid roster.

Benzema has been a vital player for Real Madrid, forming a formidable attacking trio with Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in the highly-regarded BBC. As Ronaldo departed in 2018, Benzema stepped up to become the team's leader. Throughout his time with Madrid, Benzema has lifted an impressive 24 trophies, including five Champions Leagues, four La Liga titles, and three Copas del Rey. He is also the current holder of the Ballon d'Or, awarded to the world's best player.

Benzema's impressive goal-scoring record has cemented his place in Real Madrid's history books, with a total of 353 goals for the club, second only to Ronaldo's 450. However, his final appearance for the club could be imminent, with Madrid set to face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As Madrid confirmed the departures of Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, and Mariano Diaz this summer, there is plenty of room for new acquisitions in attack. It remains to be seen who will step up to fill the void left by Benzema's departure, but his legacy at Real Madrid is sure to endure.

