KKR star Rinku Singh flaunts six-pack abs and chiseled body on Maldives vacation - See Pics

The image of Rinku in a never-before-seen avatar quickly went viral on social media, with fans gushing over his new look.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 04:47 PM IST

KKR star Rinku Singh flaunts six-pack abs and chiseled body on Maldives vacation - See Pics
Image Source: Instagram @rinkukumar12

Rinku Singh's performance in the recently concluded IPL 2023 was nothing short of phenomenal. The Kolkata Knight Riders batter became the talk of the town after he smashed five sixes in the last over of Yash Dayal, leading his team to a thrilling victory against the Gujarat Titans. 

In 14 matches, Rinku smashed an impressive 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a blistering strike rate of 149.53. After a grueling season of IPL, Rinku has finally taken some time off to unwind and relax in the beautiful Maldives.

The 25-year-old batter took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, showcasing the picturesque location of the Maldives in the backdrop. In one of the pictures, Rinku can be seen flaunting his chiseled six-pack abs while being half-immersed in the stunning blue ocean.

"Caution: Addictive content ahead," the caption of the post read.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rinku  (@rinkukumar12)

The image of Rinku in a never-before-seen avatar quickly went viral on social media, with fans gushing over his new look. Even Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan couldn't resist commenting on the picture.

Rinku has been a valuable player for his team, smashing four half-centuries and leading them to victory on numerous occasions. Unfortunately, KKR fell short of making it to the Playoffs, only securing six victories out of 14 matches and finishing in seventh place on the points table.

Looking ahead to the IPL 2023 season, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings emerged as the champions of the cash-rich league, defeating the Gujarat Titans in a thrilling final on May 29. In a last-ball thriller, CSK crushed the defending champions by five wickets to claim their fifth IPL title.

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos
In pics: Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Nia Sharma, Nysa Devgan give fashion goals in glamorous outfits
Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends
First photos: CSK star batter Ruturaj Gaikwad ties knot with Utkarsha Pawar, pictures go viral
