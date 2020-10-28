Juventus vs Barca Champions League: Live streaming, teams, JUV v BAR Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

JUV vs BAR Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Juventus vs Barcelona Dream11 Team Player List, JUV Dream11 Team Player List, BAR Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Juventus vs Barcelona Head to Head.

Juventus face Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League tonight in a much-awaited thriller.

While the 'Old Lady' will be without their starman Cristiano Ronaldo, who was tested COVID-19 positive once again ahead of the match. Barcelona will be aiming to bag their second win in the group stages.

When and where to watch Juventus vs Barcelona

Where and when is the Juventus vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Juventus vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will be played on October 29, 2020, at Allianz Stadium.

What time does the Juventus vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match begin?

The Juventus vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League match will begin at 01:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Juventus vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Juventus vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League live match will be telecasted on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD in India.

How and where to watch online Juventus vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League live streaming?

The Juventus vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League final live telecast will be available online on SonyLiv in India.



Juventus vs Barcelona: Predicted Starting XIs

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Philip Coutinho, Miralem Pjanic, Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Lionel Messi

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Mattia De Sciglio, Juan Cuadrado, Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata,Federico Bernardeschi





DREAM11: Szczesny; Bonucci, Cuadrado, Pique, Alba, Umtiti; Fati, Coutinho, Aaron Ramsey; Messi(C), Dybala(vc)