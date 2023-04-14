IPL: Meet Shashi Dhiman, Punjab Kings mystery girl, pharma graduate, stand-up comedian

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 14, 2023, 11:39 AM IST

Shashi Dhiman of Punjab Kings is also a YouTuber. (File)

The Punjab Kings have lost four matches in the initial phase of the Indian Premier League's 2023 edition. On Thursday, the team lost to Shikhar Dhawan-led Gujarat Titans. The team, however, is in buzz due to a woman dubbed as Punjab's mystery girl by social media. The name of this young woman is Shashi Dhiman, who is often seen with the Punjab team. Who is Shashi Dhiman?

Shashi Dhiman is a stand-up comedian. She appeared on several viral videos on YouTube. She hails from Chandigarh.

She lives in Mumbai. She got linked to Punjab in 2022.

According to reports, she was a pharma scientist before she started stand up comedy. She started to stand up after completing her studies.

She moved to Mumbai in 2020 to fulfill her dreams.

Shashi Dhiman takes interviews of players. Several of these interviews have gone viral on social media.

She recently had an interview with Rishi Dhawan.

She is working as an anchor on the Punjab team's social media page.

She is also seen with the team members often.