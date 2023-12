IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Punjab Kings (PBKS) full list of released, retained and new players

IPL 2024 Auction: Check PBKS full list of released, retained, and new players.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), previously known as Kings XI Punjab, have always been considered as a team that consistently falls short of expectations. Despite a promising start in the first IPL season, where they made it to the semi-finals under the leadership of Yuvraj Singh, PBKS has struggled to achieve similar success. Their only appearance in the final in 2014 resulted in a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders. The 2023 season was particularly disappointing for PBKS as they finished in eighth place.

PBKS retained players: Shikhar Dhawan, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa

PBKS released players: Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Baltej Dhanda, Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

PBKS full list of players in IPL Auction 2024

NO. PLAYER NAME Auction Price 1 Matthew Short 6.75 crore 2 Shahrukh Khan 9 crore 3 Liam Livingstone 11.5 crore 4 Rishi Dhawan 55 lakh 5 Baltej Dhanda 20 lakh 6 Atharva Taide 20 lakh 7 Sam Curran 18.5 crore 8 Sikandar Raza 50 lakh 9 Mohit Rathe 20 lakh 10 Shivam Singh 20 lakh 11 Shikhar Dhawan 8.25 crore 12 Harpreet Brar 3.8 crore 13 Raj Bawa 2 crore 14 Bhanuka Rajapaksa 50 lakh 15 Harpreet Bhatia 40 lakh 16 Prabhsimran Singh 60 lakh 17 Jitesh Sharma 20 lakh 18 Arshdeep Singh 4 Crore 19 Kagiso Rabada 9.25 crore 20 Rahul Chahar 5.25 crore 21 Nathan Ellis 75 lakh 22 Vidwath Kaverappa 20 lakh 23 TBA TBA 24 TBA TBA 25 TBA TBA 26 TBA TBA 27 TBA TBA 28 TBA TBA 29 TBA TBA 30 TBA TBA 31 TBA TBA 32 TBA TBA 33 TBA TBA 34 TBA TBA 35 TBA TBA 36 TBA TBA 37 TBA TBA 38 TBA TBA 39 TBA TBA 40 TBA TBA

The list will be updated as soon as the auction begins...