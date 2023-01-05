Indian Kabaddi coach from Punjab shot dead in Philippines

Representational Image

Gurpreet Singh Gindru, a 43-year-old kabaddi coach from Moga, Punjab, was shot and killed on Tuesday in Manila, the capital city of the Philippines, according to Manila Police.

Four years ago, Gurpreet relocated to the Philippines to seek employment. After the 43-year-old got home from work, some unidentified miscreants stormed into his house and shot him in the head.

According to a statement made by the Manila police to the local media, the attackers have not been named, and the reason why Kabaddi coach Gurpreet was shot dead by the perpetrators has not been discovered.

Another event included the murder of a Punjabi man in Ontario, Canada. In a remote location, Mohit Sharma (age 28) was discovered dead in the back seat of a car.

Notably, there has been an increase in reports of crimes motivated by hate towards Indians living abroad.

In the United Kingdom, the city of Leicester experienced days of protests, riots, and destruction after an India-Pakistan cricket match concluded with a collision between fans, which escalated into a communal battle for days.

In Canada too, Indians were attacked. After a number of incidents this year, the Ministry of External Affairs put out a very strong advisory, a first against what it called a "sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada."

The United States has also seen an increase in attacks on the Indian diaspora, with the MEA investigating incidences of violence and claimed hate crimes against Indian citizens, as well as US citizens of Indian origin in America.

In an alleged race-related attack, an Indian student was stabbed by a local man in Sydney in October.

On October 6, Shubham Garg, 28, a student from Kiraoli block in Agra district, was allegedly assaulted 11 times with a knife by an unknown man.

(With inputs from ANI)

