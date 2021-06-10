Exclusive: Indian hockey captain Rani Rampal geared up for Tokyo Olympics after COVID-19 recovery

Headlines

Surinder Shinda, popular Punjabi singer, passes away at 64

Noida to get 150-metre-tall mall at Greater Noida Expressway; location, facilities, shop rates revealed

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: How this female pilot duo saved Indian soldiers, became first women heroes of Kargil War

Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel and other Android phones get ChatGPT app in India

Virat Kohli uses Rs 20,000 Apple earbuds that aren’t available in India, not Apple AirPods Pro

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Surinder Shinda, popular Punjabi singer, passes away at 64

Weather update: Heavy rainfall in these states; IMD issues red, orange alert till July 28, check full list

This IIT alumnus worked as door-to-door salesman, followed Warren Buffett model to build Rs 207700 crore company

Kargil Vijay Diwas: 10 unsung heroes of Kargil war

7 superfoods to help lower knee pain naturally

8 most popular dialogues of Amitabh Bachchan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Surinder Shinda, popular Punjabi singer, passes away at 64

Vivek Agnihotri reacts to Adipurush's failure, takes cryptic dig at Prabhas: 'If you are being driven home drunk...'

Barbie beats Batman: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's film surpasses The Dark Knight at box office

HomeSports

Sports

Exclusive: Indian hockey captain Rani Rampal geared up for Tokyo Olympics after COVID-19 recovery

Giving insights on her work module post-COVID recovery, Rani Rampal credits the changes she made in her lifestyle, which has helped immensely.

article-main
Latest News

Shivam Saha

Updated: Jun 10, 2021, 07:56 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A month after battling the COVID-19 virus, India women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal is back on the field with her same old spirit and zeal. Rani, whose goal against the USA ensured India a spot at the Tokyo Olympics, confirmed that she has regained the desired level of fitness and has begun training with the old intent for the showpiece event, which is currently scheduled to go as per plans. 

"I started to train slowly after completing the mandatory 14-day quarantine period. The doctors too had advised against high-intensity training. But now it's almost a month since I've recovered, and have started training at full pace," Rani told Zee News English in an exclusive interview.  

Giving insights on her work module post-COVID recovery, Rani credits the changes she made in her lifestyle, which according to the 26-year-old has helped immensely.        

"It was very difficult initially. I used to quickly drain out while practicing, there was weakness post-recovery. But I have given special attention to several factors.

"Eating healthy food, sleeping in time, and keeping my body hydrated has been the main area where I've been focusing to keep myself fit," said Rani. 

Bootcamp at Bengaluru 

Rani, who is currently lodged at the Sports Authority of India center in Bengaluru with 24-other Tokyo probable, discussed in length the team's preparation, and in doing so, the forward also spoke about a specific routine that they have come up with.

"Apart from the regular training, we also practice an hour daily in the heat, when we feel the temperature to be maximum.

"There are sessions in the day, which normally start at 10:30 to 12:30 or 11.00 to 1.30 in the morning, apart from the regular evening sessions," said the forward, who is also the only women hockey player to win the prestigious Khel Ratna award.  

Filling up the gaps 

The team endured poor run in their recent tours to Germany and Argentina, where the unit failed to notch a single win. However, the skipper terms the experience as a learning ground, considering the nature of the competition, and asserted it was not the creativity, but the execution that hurt the team the most.  

"They (Germany and Argentina) are the top teams in the world and we gave them a great fight. If you keep the results aside, our performance was not that bad. One thing to win in hockey is creating chances, so if we look back, we did create a lot of chances, but it was the finish that was not up to the mark," pointed out the captain. 

Rani mentioned the unit has been working in this area, adding they are also practicing various drills on defending penalty corners to prevent conceding soft goals.  

Mission Tokyo and the team's progress  

Rani, who desires to set an example for others going into the Olympics, says the team will take one match at a time and doesn't want to rush things up. "There's no particular opponent that we are focusing on. We are taking everything match by match, like our first match is against Holland followed by Germany. So, we don't want to rush things up and focus one match each and our initial goal is to make it to the quarter-finals of the game." 

The captain also asserted that this is a fitter Indian team and has the potential to compete against any opponent. "We have trained enough to compete against any team, and we have improved a lot in terms of fitness. Earlier, we used to feel the European teams were ahead of us in terms of fitness, but I don't see the gap anymore," the skipper concluded.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet man who quit government job to build Rs 555000 crore company, his net worth is…

Manipur: How rumours, fake news fuelled violence

Uniqlo Launches Its 11th Sore In India On 6th October: Here Are 5 Uniqlo Must-Haves

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt saves Abhishek Malhan from eviction, these contestants get nominated

UGC NET 2023 Result to be announced THIS week at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know when and how to check scores online

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE