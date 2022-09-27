India vs Vietnam live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs VIE in Hung Thinh Tournament 2022

Team India gear up ahead of international friendly versus Vietnam

Indian Men's football team face an uphill task as they are set to cross swords with Vietnam in an international friendly as part of the Hung Thinh Tournament 2022. This is the second match of the Blue Tigers, who were earlier held to a 1-1 draw against Singapore. Vietnam are currently ranked 97th in FIFA rankings.

The hosts of the tournament had already defeated Singapore 4-0 and will fancy their chances against Sunil Chhetri's side.

Despite creating plenty of opportunities in their previous fixture, the Indian side could not finish those chances off, and they cannot afford to make the same mistakes again, on Tuesday.

Here's all you need to know about India vs Vietnam international friendly

When will the India vs Vietnam international friendly take place?

India vs Vietnam international friendly will be played on Tuesday, September 27.

Where will India vs Vietnam international friendly take place?

India vs Vietnam international friendly will be played at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Vietnam

What time will India vs Vietnam international friendly begin?

India vs Vietnam international friendly will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch India vs Vietnam international friendly live on TV in India?

India vs Vietnam international friendly will be telecasted on the Eurosport TV channel in India.

Where can you watch India vs Vietnam international friendly live streaming in India?

India vs Vietnam international friendly live streaming will be available on the JioTV app in India.

India vs Vietnam probable playing XI

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (gk); Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra; Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Liston Colaco; Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (c).

Vietnam: Dang Van Lam (gk); Bui Tien Dung (c), Bui Hoang Viet Anh, Chau Ngoc Quang, Nguyen Van Quyet, Nguyen Quang Hai, Ho Tan Tai, Pham Tuan Hai, Phan Tuan Tai, Nham Mang Dung, Tran Dinh Trong