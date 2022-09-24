Search icon
On This Day: MS Dhoni led Team India won inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, watch

MS Dhoni-led young Indian brigade overcame Pakistan in the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa to win their maiden T20 World title.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

MS Dhoni-led Team India beat Pakistan to lift maiden T20 World Cup title

On this day, 15 years ago MS Dhoni-led young Indian brigade overcame Pakistan in the inaugural T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa to win their maiden T20 World title. It was a feat nobody could have seen coming, but as the Men in Blue went deeper and deeper into the tournament, beating the likes of Pakistan, England, and Australia along the way, their title credential became clear. 

In his very first major tournament as captain of the Indian team, Dhoni achieved an incredible feat. 

READ| IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma overtakes Martin Guptill, becomes leading six hitter in T20I history

On September 24, 2007 in Johannesburg, Team India overcame arch-rivals Pakistan to win a World Cup title for the first time since 1983. 

It turned out to be a huge celebration afterwards and kick-started a new era in Indian cricket. The MS Dhoni era. 

How India beat Pakistan in the final of 2007 T20 World Cup:

The Men in Blue had won the toss and opted to bat first. Virender Sehwag was ruled out of the final through injury and in his place, Yusuf Pathan made his international bow and scored 15 runs in 8 balls.

While other batsmen struggled to leave a mark, Gautam Gambhir's sublime 75 off 54 balls helped India post a total of 157/5 in 20 overs. Rohit Sharma had also contributed 30 off 16 balls in the summit clash. 

READ| RSWS 2022: Sachin Tendulkar rolls back time, dances down the track to smash massive six, watch video

In reply, Pakistan folded for 152, as the Men in Blue won the final by five runs. Misbah ul Haq kept his side in the contest until the end, however, his mistimed scoop shot off Joginder Sharma went up in the air and S Sreesanth completed the catch to clinch the World Cup. 

