RSWS 2022: Sachin Tendulkar rolls back time, dances down the track to smash massive six, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar

Even at the age of 49, Sachin Tendulkar still has the ability to give opposition bowlers plenty of headaches. The Master Blaster rolled back the years during a recent Road Safety World Series 2022 game as India Legends defeated England Legends.

It has been nine years since the 'God of Cricket' called time on his playing career but he played a sensational 40-run knock off just 20 balls including three boundaries and as many sixes.

While the skipper of India Legends had a big hand in their most recent 40-run win, it was one of his sixes which have become the talk of the town on the internet.

In Dehradun, the former Indian opener took England pacer Chris Tremlett to the cleaners, smashing 6, 6, and 4 to make a statement of intent.

The second maximum had fans in awe, as Tendulkar danced down the track and pummeled Tremlett over long-on, reminding the 90s kids of their childhood days when Sachin played the memorable Desert Storm innings in Sharjah in 1998.

Sachin Tendulkar led from the front by smashing 40 off just 20 balls. After he fell, Suresh Raina and Yusuf Pathan continued the carnage with a 40-run stand. Pathan was the aggressor, scoring 27 runs in the 11 balls he faced.

Both batters fell in the same over but England Legends had Yuvraj Singh to deal with. He remained unbeaten on 31 off 15 balls and India Legends ended with a mammoth score of 170/5 in their 15 overs, with five overs being reduced from each innings after an extensive delay due to rain. England Legends were limited to a score of 130/6.