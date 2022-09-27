Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Happy birthday Dhanashree Verma: Cute love story of Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife that began during lockdown

Dhanshree Verma, the wife of Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates her 27th birthday on Tuesday, September 27. Here's a look at the cute love story of the duo.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 27, 2022, 01:29 PM IST

Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma celebrates her 27th birthday on Tuesday, September 27. A choreographer by profession, Dhanashree's love story with Chahal has a lot to do with her profession. Here's how they fell in love during the lockdown, and have been giving major couple goals ever since! 

(All images courtesy: Dhanashree Verma Instagram)

1. Dhanashree and Yuzi Chahal met during lockdown

Dhanashree and Yuzi Chahal met during lockdown
1/5

The couple themselves revealed in an interview that their love story started off as a student-teacher relationship. 

"It started off as a student-teacher relationship in April. He had seen my dance videos on YouTube and knew about my work. During the lockdown, Yuzi decided to learn a few new things, including dance. So, he got in touch with me and we started our classes. Slowly we became friends and sort of felt a connect," revealed Dhanshree. 

2. Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree's marriage

Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree's marriage
2/5

Dhanashree revealed that she was stumped by the Indian cricketer's humility. 

"Yuzi is humble, down-to-earth, friendly and a total family guy. His humility bowled me over. The kind of values I've been brought up with, I actually wanted someone like him as my life partner. We both are ambitious and are supportive of each other’s profession. We both are fun loving, so there’s never going to be a dull moment," said the popular YouTuber. 

3. Trouble in Paradise

Trouble in Paradise
3/5

More recently, there was a lot of speculation regarding Dhanashree and Yuzi Chahal's marriage. It all stemmed after she removed the surname 'Chahal' from her Instagram bio after which they both shared posts on social media, quashing any rumours about trouble in paradise. 

 

4. Dhanashree Verma was a regular feature during IPL 2022

Dhanashree Verma was a regular feature during IPL 2022
4/5

Dhanashree is Yuzi Chahal's first and foremost supporter. She regularly visits Team India matches and was a constant feature in the stands during the IPL 2022 season, cheering for her husband from the stands. 

5. Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal are major couple goals

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal are major couple goals
5/5

Dhanashree had recently injured herself while shooting an Instagram reel after which she had to undergo surgery. Chahal had been supporting his wife all this time, and he recently shared a romantic reel calling her the 'strongest woman'. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jupiter comes closest to Earth in 59 years, watch video here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.