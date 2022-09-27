Happy birthday Dhanashree Verma: Cute love story of Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife that began during lockdown

Dhanshree Verma, the wife of Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates her 27th birthday on Tuesday, September 27. Here's a look at the cute love story of the duo.
Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma celebrates her 27th birthday on Tuesday, September 27. A choreographer by profession, Dhanashree's love story with Chahal has a lot to do with her profession. Here's how they fell in love during the lockdown, and have been giving major couple goals ever since!
(All images courtesy: Dhanashree Verma Instagram)
1. Dhanashree and Yuzi Chahal met during lockdown
The couple themselves revealed in an interview that their love story started off as a student-teacher relationship.
"It started off as a student-teacher relationship in April. He had seen my dance videos on YouTube and knew about my work. During the lockdown, Yuzi decided to learn a few new things, including dance. So, he got in touch with me and we started our classes. Slowly we became friends and sort of felt a connect," revealed Dhanshree.
2. Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree's marriage
Dhanashree revealed that she was stumped by the Indian cricketer's humility.
"Yuzi is humble, down-to-earth, friendly and a total family guy. His humility bowled me over. The kind of values I've been brought up with, I actually wanted someone like him as my life partner. We both are ambitious and are supportive of each other’s profession. We both are fun loving, so there’s never going to be a dull moment," said the popular YouTuber.
3. Trouble in Paradise
More recently, there was a lot of speculation regarding Dhanashree and Yuzi Chahal's marriage. It all stemmed after she removed the surname 'Chahal' from her Instagram bio after which they both shared posts on social media, quashing any rumours about trouble in paradise.
4. Dhanashree Verma was a regular feature during IPL 2022
Dhanashree is Yuzi Chahal's first and foremost supporter. She regularly visits Team India matches and was a constant feature in the stands during the IPL 2022 season, cheering for her husband from the stands.
5. Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal are major couple goals
Dhanashree had recently injured herself while shooting an Instagram reel after which she had to undergo surgery. Chahal had been supporting his wife all this time, and he recently shared a romantic reel calling her the 'strongest woman'.