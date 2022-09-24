Search icon
'Most beautiful sporting picture ever for me': Virat Kohli on Rafael Nadal crying alongside Roger Federer

Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note as he shared the viral picture of Rafael Nadal crying alongside his 'friend and rival' Roger Federer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 12:27 PM IST

It was tears everywhere all around as Roger Federer played his final match before calling time on an immensely decorated career. In perhaps what couldn't have been a better send-off for Federer, his 'friend and rival' Rafael Nadal also couldn't hold back his tears. 

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note while sharing a picture of Nadal and Federer crying alongside each other. Federer was visibly emotional upon his final bow, with the likes of Nadal and Andy Murray also moved to tears. 

Kohli took to Instagram and wrote that Federer had achieved something incredible since his 'companion' Nadal was also crying for the former. 

READ| Watch: Roger Federer bids teary farewell to tennis career after Laver Cup 2022 loss with Nadal

"Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me. When your companions cry for you, you know why you've been able to do with your god given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2. @rogerfederer @rafaelnadal," wrote Kohli. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Spanish tennis ace Nadal was captured in an emotional moment as his long-time rival and friend Federer bid goodbye to the sport following the doubles clash at the ongoing Laver Cup 2022.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, 41, and Nadal, playing for Team Europe, went down 6-4, 6-7 (2/7), 9-11 against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

READ| IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's bullseye throw sends Cameron Green back to dugout, watch video

When the match ended, Federer hugged Nadal as well as Tiafoe and Sock before he began crying. Nadal was also captured in tears after their loss in Federer's last match in competitive tennis.

With inputs from ANI

