Watch: Virat Kohli's epic celebration after winning 'Energetic Player of the Match' goes viral

Courtesy of fifties from Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, team India were able to beat Australia in the 3rd T20I, winning the series 2-1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

Virat Kohli's celebration goes viral

Virat Kohli roared back into form and scored his 33rd T20I fifty in the 3rd T20I against Australia in Hyderabad. Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav both were instrumental in the series decider as their respective fifties helped the Men in Blue register a comeback series win over Aaron Finch's side. 

Hardik Pandya smashed the winning runs and he was also a key cog in the memorable win, scoring an unbeaten 25-run inning. The hosts were pegged back by Australia after Kohli was dismissed however Pandya kept his nerve and guided the Indian team past the finish line. 

The former Indian skipper was dismissed in the final over, with India needing five runs to win. As Kohli went into the dugout, he was seated alongside skipper Rohit Sharma on the stairs as they watched Pandya hit a boundary and confirm India's series win. Both Kohli and Sharma were animated in their celebration and the win indeed sent everyone into a joyous mood. 

Watch Virat Kohli's viral celebration after winning the Energetic Player award:

That was evident during the post-match presentation ceremony as Kohli was awarded the 'Energetic Player of the Match' and his subsequent reaction left everyone in splits. 

The 33-year-old was seen sprinting back towards his teammates in celebration of bagging the award and he was even spotted having a joke about it with Glenn Maxwell as all the other players stood in a huddle. 

Kohli stitched together an all-important 104-run partnership with Yadav, both of whom brought India on the verge of victory after Rohit's men were reduced to 34/2, having lost both the openers. 

The attention now switches to Trivandrum as India gear up to take on South Africa in a three-match T20I series, with the first game slated to be played on Wednesday. 

