India vs England, Hockey World Cup 2023: ENG stays top of Group D as both teams play out 0-0 draw in Rourkela

Image Source: Twitter/Hockey India

India were held to a scoreless draw by England in their Pool D match at the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 on Sunday in Rourkela after an exciting game of hockey. Both teams put on a thrilling display of skill and athleticism, but neither could find the back of the net. The result leaves India with a point in the standings, but they will need to find a way to break through if they are to progress further in the tournament.

India began the match with a strong start, but England quickly seized control of the game and earned a series of penalty corners. India's first penalty corner came in the thirteenth minute, but Harmanpreet was unable to successfully trap the ball.

England began the second quarter with the same enthusiasm and forced Pathak to make an early save. In the 21st minute, they earned their seventh penalty corner, but the Indian defense was able to thwart their efforts.

Nilam Xess executed a brilliant block, thwarting England's attempt to score. In the ensuing break, India nearly opened the scoring through Manpreet's diving effort, but it just missed the mark.

England goalkeeper Oliver Payne was called into action a few times, but he rose to the challenge and kept the score level at 0-0 as the teams headed into the halftime break.

The match resumed and England was once again ramping up the pressure in the Indian defensive zone. Hardik Rai made a daring run into the English defensive area and unleashed a powerful shot, but Payne was up to the task and made a great save. The ball remained in play and Akashdeep's attempt went wide of the mark.

The hosts began the final quarter with great enthusiasm, launching a few shots early on. England weathered the storm and continued to press forward with several assaults on the Indian defense.

The Indian defense remained resolute as England began to apply increasing pressure. India suffered a blow when Hardik was forced to leave the match due to an injury, and they had also received a couple of green cards as the final minutes of the match approached. With just 19 seconds left on the clock, England was awarded a penalty corner, but Banduraks' shot ricocheted off the post and out, leaving both teams to settle for a draw on Sunday.

READ| India registers biggest win margin in ODI cricket history, beats Sri Lanka by 317 runs to win series 3-0