India registers biggest win margin in ODI cricket history, beats Sri Lanka by 317 runs to win series 3-0

Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

India made history on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram, as they achieved the greatest margin of victory (by runs) in 50-over international cricket. This remarkable feat was accomplished during the third ODI against Sri Lanka, cementing India's place in the annals of cricketing history.

India obliterated Sri Lanka by a staggering 317 runs, surpassing New Zealand's 290-run victory over Ireland in Aberdeen in July 2008. Prior to this, India's largest margin of victory was a 257-run triumph over Bermuda during the 2007 World Cup in Port of Spain.

Chasing India's daunting total of 391, Sri Lanka was bowled out for a meager 73 runs in just 22 overs. The visitors were already at a disadvantage, as Ashen Bandara was unable to bat after sustaining an injury while fielding. He was involved in a collision with Jeffrey Vandersay at the square-leg boundary, and was replaced by concussion substitute Dunith Wellalage.

Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc on Sri Lanka with figures of 4/32 in 10 overs. Mohammed Shami (2/20) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/16) then combined to mop up the remaining wickets and seal a comprehensive victory.

READ| 'Declare 15th January as Virat Kohli Day': Netizens react as India batter smashes incredible 166 vs Sri Lanka