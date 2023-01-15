Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

India registers biggest win margin in ODI cricket history, beats Sri Lanka by 317 runs to win series 3-0

Previously, India’s biggest victory by margin of runs was its 257-run win over Bermuda during 2007 T20 WC.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 15, 2023, 08:20 PM IST

India registers biggest win margin in ODI cricket history, beats Sri Lanka by 317 runs to win series 3-0
Image Source: Twitter/BCCI

India made history on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram, as they achieved the greatest margin of victory (by runs) in 50-over international cricket. This remarkable feat was accomplished during the third ODI against Sri Lanka, cementing India's place in the annals of cricketing history.

India obliterated Sri Lanka by a staggering 317 runs, surpassing New Zealand's 290-run victory over Ireland in Aberdeen in July 2008. Prior to this, India's largest margin of victory was a 257-run triumph over Bermuda during the 2007 World Cup in Port of Spain.

Chasing India's daunting total of 391, Sri Lanka was bowled out for a meager 73 runs in just 22 overs. The visitors were already at a disadvantage, as Ashen Bandara was unable to bat after sustaining an injury while fielding. He was involved in a collision with Jeffrey Vandersay at the square-leg boundary, and was replaced by concussion substitute Dunith Wellalage.

Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc on Sri Lanka with figures of 4/32 in 10 overs. Mohammed Shami (2/20) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/16) then combined to mop up the remaining wickets and seal a comprehensive victory.

READ| 'Declare 15th January as Virat Kohli Day': Netizens react as India batter smashes incredible 166 vs Sri Lanka

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Add nutrition and shine to frizzy hairs naturally with THESE essential oils in winter
XXX, Gandii Baat, Ragini MMS Returns: A look at erotic Hindi web series that raised eyebrows
MV Ganga Vilas Cruise: PM Modi to flag off world's longest river cruise on January 13, see inside PICS
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Winter diet for pregnant women: 5 food important during pregnancy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Miss Universe 2022: Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as Miss Universe 2022
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.