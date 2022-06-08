India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Live streaming, IND vs KHM, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers

After facing heartbreak in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, India is all set to host Cambodia as they begin their qualifying campaign in the third round for the AFC Asian Cup.

Igor Stimac's side, in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers had finished third with just one win, four losses and three draws.

In the AFC Asian Cup, India (ranked 106th) will look to turn its fortunes as they have Cambodia (171), Afghanistan (150) and Hong Kong (147) in their group.

The Men in Blue will also see the return of skipper Sunil Chhetri who had last played for India during their 3-0 win over Nepal in the SAFF Championships final in October. He has since been sidelined due to injuries.

Head-to-Head: The two nations have met four times before with the latest meeting coming just over five years ago. It was an international friendly where India came out victorious with a 3-2 win.

When and where to watch India vs Cambodia, the 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match

Where and when is India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match being played?

India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match will be played on June 8, 2022, at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, India.

India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Dream11:

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Subhasish Bose; Naorem Roshan Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad; Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco; Sunil Chhetri (C).

Cambodia: Keo Soksela; Boris Kok, Soeuy Visal (C), Tes Sambath, Ken Chansopheak; Orn Chanpolin, Sos Suhana, Thierry Bin; Keo Sokpheng, Mat Noron; Sieng Chanthea.