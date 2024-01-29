Twitter
IND vs ENG: Big setback for India as Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul ruled out of 2nd Test due to…

Furthermore, the BCCI has also named three replacements. They have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar to India's squad for the second Test against the Ben Stokes-led side.

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 05:20 PM IST

Edited by

In surprising turn of events, Team India’s star players Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second Test against England in Vizag, starting February 02, 2024.
 
Jadeja who showcased great performance with both batting and bowling during the first Test in Hyderabad sustained a hamstring injury during his play on Day 4. Whereas, Rahul also suffered from right quadriceps pain. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed that the Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the players.
 
Furthermore, the BCCI has also named three replacements. They have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar to India's squad for the second Test against the Ben Stokes-led side.
 
India's updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.
 
England defeated India by 28 runs in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series here on Sunday.
 
Set a target of 231, India were all out for 202 in 69.2 overs on the fourth day of the series opener.  Hosts India were 95 for three at tea.
 
Debutant spinner Tom Hartley (7/62) was the most successful bowler for England in India's second innings, finishing with one of the best figures by an overseas bowler playing in his first match in India.
 
In the morning session, India bowled out England for 420 in their second innings riding on Ollie Pope's epic 196. 
 
Meanwhile, England scripted history on the Indian oil as they became the first team to beat India in a Test match played in Hyderabad.
 
English batter Joe Root outshines as he broke great Sachin Tendulkar’s record of scoring most runs (2535) in India vs England Test matches. He goes past Sachin to become the leading runs scorer with 2557 runs.
 
He also became the first batter to hit 4000+ runs in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). In the 48 WTC matches he participated in, Root scored 4018 runs.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
