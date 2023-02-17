Search icon
IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja races ahead of Kapil Dev, Imran Khan, Hadlee, sets this unique record

Ravindra Jadeja is now a rare among the few all-rounders to take 250 wickets and score 2,500 runs in test cricket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

Source: Twitter/BCCI


Ravindra Jadeja is currently the number-one all-rounder in test cricket. The southpaw is in the habit of making and breaking records every now and then. Recently in a match against Australia, Jadeja sent Khawaja to the pavilion and with that, he left behind many legends of the game like Imran Khan, Kapil Dev, Richard Hadlee and Shaun Pollock.

Ravindra Jadeja is now a rare among the few all-rounders to take 250 wickets and score 2,500 runs in test cricket. He is now the second fastest to reach the milestone. He took 65 matches to do the job whereas England's legendary all-rounder Ian Botham achieved this milestone in just 55 matches. 

Apart from his splendid bowling and batting performance, his bolt-like speed on the field helps India save many runs in every match that he plays. 

On Friday (February 17), in the match against Australia, the left-arm spinner took three crucial wickets which helped India to restrict the Aussies for just a total of 263 runs. Khawaja (81) became the highest scorer for Australia whereas Handscome remained not out for 72. Shami took 4 wickets while Ashwin also contributed with 3 wickets where he dismissed both Marnus Lebushange and Steve Smith in the same over and dominated the first session of Day 1.

India is leading the 4-match series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy by 1-0.

