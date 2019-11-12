'Hum Jaha Pe Khade Hote Hai Line Wahi Se Shuru Hoti Hai': La Liga celebrates Messi's hat-trick in Amitabh Bachchan style

Lionel Messi scored this season's first hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Celta Vigo at Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi scored this season's first hat-trick in the 4-1 win over Celta Vigo at Camp Nou.

This was his 34th hat-trick and Messi equalled the record of Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick in the Spanish league.

As celebrations were at its peak, La Liga decided to cherish Messi's stunning performance by giving it a Bollywood touch.

La Liga on its social media posted a picture of Messi showing thumbs up after netting his hat-trick and wrote a famous dialogue from Bollywood actor Amitab Bachchan's film Kalia.

La Liga wrote, "Hum Jaha Pe Khade Hote Hai, Line Wahi Se Shuru Hoti Hai".

Praising Messi for his free kicks, teammate Sergio Busquets said, "We have a very big advantage, we have the best player in the world on our side who is also the best at taking free-kicks."

"Little by little he has been improving at free kicks, he used to find them hard. Having him around gives us a real boost," he added.

In the La Liga points table, Barcelona currently lead with 25 points from 12 games. Real Madrid who eased to a 4-0 win at Eibar are second-placed.