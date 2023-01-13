Hockey World Cup 2023: Argentina beat South Africa 1-0 in Group A opener

Image Source: Twitter/ Hockey India

Argentina emerged victorious in the inaugural match of the FIH Odisha Men's Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday, beating South Africa in a one-sided affair. Argentina dominated the match, but despite earning six penalty corners, they were only able to convert one goal, scored by Maico Casella in the 43rd minute. South Africa, on the other hand, were unable to muster any meaningful offense, leaving the match to be decided by Argentina's lone goal.

South Africa generated three penalty corner opportunities, yet they were unable to convert them against a determined opposition defense. The first quarter ended scoreless despite a highly competitive match. Both teams had their chances, yet they were unable to capitalize on them.

At the beginning of the second quarter, Argentina was at its most aggressive. They earned two penalty corners in the 18th minute, but were unable to capitalize on either opportunity. Undeterred, they continued their offensive onslaught and earned a third penalty corner the following minute. South Africa's goalkeeper, Gowan Jones, proved to be a formidable obstacle, blocking the chance and keeping the score level. Despite Argentina's dominating display, the first half ended in a scoreless draw.

In the second half, Argentina made their intentions abundantly clear by maintaining their momentum. They earned their fourth penalty corner in the 34th minute, but Jones stood like a rock to deny them the goal-scoring opportunity.

Finally, South Africa displayed resilience and earned their first penalty corner chance five minutes later. However, the Argentine defenders rose to the challenge, thwarting any potential damage. Argentina then seized the initiative from the opposition and launched a renewed offensive. Maico Casella opened the scoring for them in the 43rd minute with a stunning strike from the left flank.

They seized another opportunity in the form of their fourth penalty corner in the 44th minute, but ultimately failed to capitalize. The third quarter ended 1-0 in Argentina's favor.

In the fourth and final quarter, South Africa made a valiant effort to mount a comeback, earning consecutive penalty corners in the 51st minute. However, their efforts were thwarted by Argentina's impenetrable defense.

Argentina fought their way back and earned two penalty corners in the 54th minute, but failed to capitalize on either opportunity. Two minutes later, South Africa had another chance in the form of their third penalty corner, but it was to no avail. The fourth quarter ended scoreless, but Argentina sealed the fate of the match with a single goal.

