CWG 2022: Gymnast Pranati Nayak storms into vault final

Pranati Nayak enters vault final

India's Pranati Nayak qualified for the vault final after she finished second in the event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday.

Pranati Nayak, a Tokyo Olympian, scored 13.600 in her first vault attempt and 12.950 in her second go for an average of 13.275 at the Arena Birmingham. Shannon Archer of Scotland topped the vault chart with an average of 13.500.

However, with only the top eight progressing further to the next round in apparatus events, Pranati Nayak's fellow compatriot Protistha Samanta missed out as she finished 10th with an average of 11.950 in the vault event.

Ruthuja Nataraj achieved 12.300 in the vault, 11.950 on uneven bars, 11.350 on the balance beam, and 10.650 on the floor exercise for a combined total of 46.250 points.

Pranati Nayak, who also executed on all four devices, scored a combined 43.500 points. Protistha Samanta contested only in vault apparatus.

In the women's team category, the trio of Pranati Nayak, Protistha Samanta and Ruthuja Nataraj bowed out after finishing last with a combined score of 102.650 among nine teams.

In the men's artistic gymnastics at Birmingham 2022 on Friday, Yogeshwar Singh was the only Indian to progress to the finals after he completed 18th in the all-around event.

The Indian men's artistic gymnasts trio of Saif Tamboli, Satyajit Mondal and Yogeshwar Singh had bowed out of the men's team events.

The Birmingham 2022 men's and women's all-around finals will be held on Sunday. The vault finals are scheduled for Monday.