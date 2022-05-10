GT vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in India

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 10, 2022, 07:45 AM IST

GT vs LSG match details

The table-toppers and the two new sides, the Gujarat Titans and the Lucknow Supergiants, go head-to-head in match 57 of Tata IPL 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Lucknow Super Giants played eleven matches in this season of the Tata IPL where they won eight matches while Gujarat Titans also played eleven matches in this season where they too, won eight games.

Here is all you need to know about Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants start? The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants will be played on May 10 (Tuesday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants take place? The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants will be held at the MCA stadium, Pune. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in India? The IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in India? The IPL 2022 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Full Squads

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Andrew Tye, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav