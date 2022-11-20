FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar accused of bribing Ecuador players Rs 60 crore to lose opening match

Ahead of Qatar's opening game at FIFA World Cup 2022, a major controversy has erupted in what could be the most controversial FIFA World Cup ever.

The controversies surrounding FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar refuse to die down, as another major accusation has been made against the host nation ahead of their opening game against Ecuador on Sunday. Qatar have been accused of bribing opposition players worth 7.4 million dollars, to lose the opening match.

This is just the latest controversy that has gripped the tournament ever since it was awarded to Qatar in the first place, since 2010. Even former FIFA president Sepp Blatter had recently stated that 'it was a mistake' to award the World Cup hosting rights to Qatar.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening Group A match between the host nation and Ecuador on Sunday, Qatar have been accused by Amjad Taha, regional director of the British center in Saudi Arabia, of bribing opposition players nearly INR 60 crore.

Taha took to Twitter and revealed that his sources were insiders in both teams, and he appealed to FIFA to take an action regarding the same. However, neither the host nation of the World Cup 2022 nor the global governing body has issued any statement regarding the same.

"Exclusive: Qatar bribed eight Ecuadorian players $7.4 million to lose the opener(1-0 2nd half). Five Qatari and #Ecadour insiders confirmed this. We hope it's false. We hope sharing this will affect the outcome.The world should oppose FIFA corruption. @MailSport #WorldCup2022," he wrote making serious allegations against Qatar.

This is just the latest episode of drama related to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as the host nation has been under the spotlight owing to its human rights laws, as well as the alleged death of thousands of migrant workers.

When quizzed about the allegations, Qatar's head coach Felix Sanchez gave away a strong reply.

"For many, many years we've been training and preparing. We are together strong. No one will be able to destabilize us, We are motivated and happy to play in the World Cup tomorrow. We need to control our emotions and bring our A game and don’t take anything else into account," said Sanchez, according to Washington Post.