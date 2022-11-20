Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Ronaldo, Messi play chess in rare joint collab, pic breaks the internet

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are currently with their national teams at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 06:03 AM IST

Ronaldo, Messi play chess in rare joint collab, pic breaks the internet
Messi, Ronaldo appear to play chess in brand collab pic | Photo: Instagram

Football’s greatest-of-all-time players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi stunned their fans by posting a pic of a rare joint collab from their Instagram handles. The pic shows the two star footballers playing a game of chess on a chequered bag from luxury brand Louis Vuitton. 

“Victory is a State of Mind. A long tradition of crafting trunks photographed by Annie Leibovitz,” both captioned the photograph, tagging the photographer and the brand. However, the ace footballers, who are also fierce rivals, avoided tagging each other.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

 

Fans reacted passionately to the photograph. Many called it the best photograph they had seen in a long time. Some predicted that it will soon become the most liked photo on Instagram. 

Messi and Ronaldo are currently with their national teams at the FIFA World Cup. Both living legends of the game might be playing their last world cup in Qatar. The pair have won every award possible in football. However, the World Cup trophy remains elusive for both. 

Messi came agonisingly close to lifting it in 2014 but Germany won the final, defeating Argentina in extra time. Ronaldo, on the other hand, would be hopeful of adding a World Cup trophy to his cabinet with Portugal having one of its best squads in 2022. 

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar kicks off on Sunday with the Middle-eastern hosts playing against South American opponents Ecuador in the opening match. Messi and Argentina are in Group C with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia, who they play in their first match on November 22. Ronaldo and Portugal are in a tricky Group H with Uruguay, South Korea and their first opponents, Ghana. 

READ | FIFA World Cup 2022: Here’s how much prize money the winners and runners-up of the tournament will take home

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's beautifully designed nursery
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
5 times Urfi Javed burned the internet with her sexy photos
WhatsApp down: Telegram, Signal and other apps that you can use
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Owner of Radisson Blu hotel in Ghaziabad found dead in his flat, suicide suspected
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.