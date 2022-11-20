Ronaldo, Messi play chess in rare joint collab, pic breaks the internet

Messi, Ronaldo appear to play chess in brand collab pic | Photo: Instagram

Football’s greatest-of-all-time players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi stunned their fans by posting a pic of a rare joint collab from their Instagram handles. The pic shows the two star footballers playing a game of chess on a chequered bag from luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

“Victory is a State of Mind. A long tradition of crafting trunks photographed by Annie Leibovitz,” both captioned the photograph, tagging the photographer and the brand. However, the ace footballers, who are also fierce rivals, avoided tagging each other.

Fans reacted passionately to the photograph. Many called it the best photograph they had seen in a long time. Some predicted that it will soon become the most liked photo on Instagram.

Messi and Ronaldo are currently with their national teams at the FIFA World Cup. Both living legends of the game might be playing their last world cup in Qatar. The pair have won every award possible in football. However, the World Cup trophy remains elusive for both.

Messi came agonisingly close to lifting it in 2014 but Germany won the final, defeating Argentina in extra time. Ronaldo, on the other hand, would be hopeful of adding a World Cup trophy to his cabinet with Portugal having one of its best squads in 2022.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar kicks off on Sunday with the Middle-eastern hosts playing against South American opponents Ecuador in the opening match. Messi and Argentina are in Group C with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia, who they play in their first match on November 22. Ronaldo and Portugal are in a tricky Group H with Uruguay, South Korea and their first opponents, Ghana.

