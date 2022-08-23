DNA Explainer: What Supreme Court's verdict on AIFF means for FIFA ban, U-17 Women's World Cup 2022

Supreme Court delivered a key verdict that could reverse the AIFF ban by FIFA (File photo)

In a major hit for Indian football on the international forum, the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) imposed a ban on the All India Football Federation (AIFF), saying that the Indian association was “under the influence” of third parties.

In an official statement, FIFA has said, “The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.”

Now, the Supreme Court had delivered an important verdict on the AIFF controversy, which can potentially help reverse the suspension of the Indian association from international football, and also clear the path for India to host the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup 2022.

What did the Supreme Court say about the AIFF ban?

The ban imposed by FIFA on AIFF meant that Indian teams would not be able to compete in international football events conducted by FIFA. It also meant that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India, as earlier planned.

Keeping in mind the situation, the Supreme Court on Monday terminated the mandate of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to manage the affairs of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and also postponed the election, earlier scheduled on August 28, to the body by one week.

CoA was a panel appointed by the government to run the daily affairs of the AIFF. The purpose behind dissolving the panel was to remove the influence of external third parties on the football organization.

The apex court further accepted all the demands made by FIFA to lift the ban on AIFF, handing the command of the organization back to the federation, led by Acting General Secretary Sunando Dhar.

The Supreme Court further said that the Executive Council (EC) of the AIFF shall consist of 23 persons: 17 members (inclusive of the President, a Treasurer, and a Vice President) to be elected by the electoral college consisting of 35 Associations representing states/Union Territories, and 6 members shall be drawn from eminent players - comprising four men and two women.

FIFA had several concerns when it came to the governing body of Indian football. The administration and management of the AIFF should be conducted by a duly elected body, and the electoral college for the forthcoming elections to the AIFF`s Executive Council should consist only of representatives of states/Union Territories member associations, the association had requested.

Future of AIFF in international football

It is likely that the ban on AIFF by FIFA will be reversed soon, keeping in mind that the Supreme Court has complied with all the conditions put forward by the international football association.

This means that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 will most likely be held in India in the coming months, as scheduled before.

(With PTI inputs)

